‘Look at the deception, the lies’ - President Donald Trump responds to criticism of news conference with Vladimir Putin

Trump calls former CIA Director John Brennan "a very bad person".
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

Baby

Man charged with killing his 12-week-old baby by shaking her 'violently' maintains she choked during feeding

Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


The woman bizarrely swerved in and out of the flashing barriers to attempt the impossible crossing.

Watch: Cyclist narrowly avoids serious injury after ignoring lights and barriers, tries to ride over drawbridge


The Puketapapa Driving School needs another practice car to be able to help more than 100 people on their waiting list.

1 NEWS Community: Auckland driving school helping migrants and former refugees gain independence on the road

The Puketapapa Community Driving School is fundraising to buy another practice car, driving simulator and to help fund lessons for those facing the biggest barriers to getting their licence.


Ruby Knox, severely autistic and disabled, was killed by her mother after years battling the health system.

Review into death of autistic woman warns of more murders if nothing's done to address needs of adults with disabilities

It's been two years since 20-year-old Ruby Knox was killed when her mother Donella Knox drugged and suffocated her at home.

Wiremu Keretene (left) and Erana Paraone (right) with the Coin Save worker.

Stores agree to pull P-pipes from sale after plea from Northland locals

The glass pipes are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers

Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.