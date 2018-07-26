‘I jumped’ – US liquor store owner elated he sold $794m lottery ticket

The UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman must remain married to her husband of 40 years after he opposed her request for a divorce, saying its hands were tied by the country's divorce laws.
The justices upheld a lower court ruling that Tini Owens, 68, failed to prove "unreasonable behaviour" by her husband, 80-year-old Hugh Owens, who she claimed was moody, argumentative and disparaging.
English law requires a spouse to prove unreasonable behaviour, adultery, desertion or a separation of five years unless both parties agree to divorce.
In issuing their ruling, the justices made their unease plain, noting that society's expectations for reasonable behaviour have changed since divorce laws were last updated in 1969 and marriage is now seen as a partnership of equals. The court then opened the door for lawmakers to rewrite the rules.
"I have found this a very troubling case," Judge Brenda Hale wrote. "It is not for us to change the law laid down by Parliament — our role is only to interpret and apply the law that Parliament has given us."
Mishcon de Reya family lawyer Antonia Felix said it was inevitable that the decision would offer support to pressure groups who have lobbied for changes in divorce law. But she said reforming the current fault-based system is only part of the issue facing the 110,000 couples who divorced each year in England.
She said for example, that some reports suggest that 61 per cent of the 375,000 or so Islamic couples living in England are not validly married under English law — and thus have no rights before the English courts if divorced. Christian and Jewish religious marriages are valid under English law, but other religious marriages aren't recognized unless they are accompanied by a civil marriage.
"It is likely that significant numbers of married observers of non-Judeo-Christian faiths are also in a similar position to members of the Muslim community," she said. "So, if Parliament is persuaded to review divorce law there is a far more pressing need to also review our marriage law to make it fit for our multi-faith 21st Century society."
A Swedish protester has prevented the deportation of an Afghan asylum seeker by refusing to sit down on a plane until the man was removed from the flight.
Footage of her successful on-board protest quickly went viral and shined a spotlight on Sweden’s tough asylum regime.
Social work student Elin Ersson purchased a ticket for the flight to Turkey on Tuesday after she and other activists found out a young Afghan was being deported on it.
The activists discovered the man was not on the flight but found out an Afghan man in his 50s being deported was onboard.
After entering the plane, Ersson began live streaming her protest in English.
The livestream had more than four million views.
It shows a steward repeatedly telling Ersson to stop filming.
“All I want to do is stop the deportation and then I will comply with the rules here. This is all perfectly legal and I have not committed a crime,” she says.
An angry passenger then tries to grab her phone.
“What is more important, a life, or your time? … I want him to get off the plane because he is not safe in Afghanistan. I am trying to change my country’s rules, I don’t like them. It is not right to send people to hell,” she says to him.
Authorities decided against removing Ersson from the plane, with the asylum seeker taken off the flight instead, to applause from the passengers.
“I hope that people start questioning how their country treats refugees,” the 21-year-old told the Guardian.
“We need to start seeing the people whose lives our immigration [policies] are destroying.”
The issue is topping the agenda of the Swedish election campaign in which the far right is polling strongly.