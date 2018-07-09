‘An incredible story of survival’ – Four rescued from Thai cave but eight more remain underground

OnDemand
Channel Nine's Alice Monfries gave an update on TVNZ1's Breakfast, from Chiang Rai today, after the successful first rescue early this morning.
"The operation went much better than expected," said Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is overseeing the mission.
Eight boys and their football coach remain in the cave after four were successfully extracted early this morning.
Mongkol "Mark" Boonpiam, 14, was the first boy to emerge at Mae Sai.
