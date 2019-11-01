TODAY |

‘Henry, get up’ - Doorbell camera shows man banging on neighbour's door warning about California wildfire

Associated Press
A doorbell camera has captured a man in San Bernadino frantically yelling at his next-door neighbours, warning them about an impending wildfire.

The footage later showed the fire in the background as it grew closer, and the embers blowing towards the family’s house.

Authorities say the Californian wildfire is wind-driven and has destroyed or damaged six homes and two outbuildings.

San Bernardino County Fire Chief Don Trapp says about 500 homes have been evacuated since the fire started in foothills before dawn

Thursday and winds drove it down into the city.

The 200-acre (80-hectare) blaze is one of two new wildfires burning in the inland region east of Los Angeles.

In the nearby city of Jurupa Valley, an early morning blaze has grown to 150 acres (60 hectares). It has destroyed three homes and forced evacuations.

Forecasters expect winds to continue on and off through the day before fading away in the evening.

A San Bernardino family has a neighbour to thank after they were alerted to the looming fire by his frantic yelling. Source: Associated Press
