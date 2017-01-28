 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


‘Hellish and awful’ – controversial street art shocks residents in Belgium

share

Source:

Associated Press

Children are having trouble sleeping due to the graphic street art outside their windows, Brussels residents say.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

00:40
2
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:20
3
A group of mates in Canberra turned a backyard into an epic waterpark.

Watch: Aussie larrikins come up with the greatest slip and slide in history

00:29
4
The huge fire engine was responding to a call outside the RNAF Base when it rolled in Whenuapai last night.

Watch: Fire fighters rush to turn an Air Force fire engine after it rolled on an Auckland road

00:09
5
The Gaziantep keeper had pulled off a brilliant penalty save, but unfortunately, a team-mate got slightly carried away.

The humiliating moment a celebrating Turkish footballer knocks ball from keeper's hands for disastrous own goal

Tandem skydive

Two skydivers seriously injured after crash landing near Queenstown

The skydiving pair crashed on landing just after 8 this morning.


Police car night generic

Police seek witnesses after man brutally assaulted whilst driving in Whangarei

Two men asked the victim for a ride home, and quickly became violent punching him in the car.

00:17
It took the Zempel family five hours to build this massive pre-historic beast.

Video: US family build giant snow dinosaur

A father in Minnesota made the most of the cold weather building a family pet out of snow.

00:36
Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.

'Are you OK?' – Chicago Police Superintendent sways then collapses during press conference

Eddie Johnson became light headed and began to waiver on his feet moments before collapsing at a news conference on homicides in Chicago.


02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'This is not the start of a new trend' - bad January weather doesn't back holiday move, scientists say

Although February tends to be warmer and drier it's not the same across the country.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ