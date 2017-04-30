 

‘Get ‘em out’ - protesters crash Trump rally with Russian flags

Associated Press

The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.
Source: Associated Press

00:30
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:10
The aircraft managed to safely land at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

Plane loses wheel midair, skids onto Florida runway

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.

00:29
00:30
Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

17:50
Full interview: 'It was the greatest privilege' – Murray McCully looks back on his time in office

