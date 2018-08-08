‘Firenado’ swirls over UK plastics factory as 18-metre flames obliterate building

Barnaby Joyce says the scandal sparked by his affair with a former staffer has been used by Malcolm Turnbull for his own political gain.

After news broke in February about Mr Joyce's affair with his former media advisor Vikki Campion, the prime minister announced a ban on cabinet ministers having sex with their staff.

Mr Joyce says he was annoyed by the prime minister's "stupid" move.

"First of all, it's using someone else's personal dilemma for your own political advancement, which is a very poor form of politics," Mr Joyce told Macquarie Radio today.

"Straight away, you're burying your deputy. That's something you do in the change room, you don't do it on the football field.

"It didn't help him and it certainly didn't help me. It didn't help anybody else either. It just didn't look right."

The former Nationals leader has written a book which details the breakdown of his 24-year marriage to wife Natalie, with whom he shares four daughters, and how he sank into depression that left him wanting to die.

In Weatherboard and Iron he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before beginning an affair with Ms Campion, who gave birth to their son Sebastian in April.

According to excerpts published by News Corp, Mr Joyce writes about how "amazing" it was that news of their affair didn't come out during the campaign for last December's New England by-election, a poll that was called after it emerged he was a dual New Zealand citizen.

He was also "infuriated" about how Ms Campion was seen as "the silly little girl with no agency in her own life", while revealing how the couple share a love of reading and bushwalking.

Asked in an interview on the Nine Network about how he is repairing his relationship with his daughters, Mr Joyce said it would take a long time.

"With hindsight you can look back and see the mistakes you made and how you can be a better person," he said.

"I actually note ... how I could be a better person, a better man. A better man for Caroline, Odette, for Bridgette, for Julia, and Nat, for Vikki and Seb."