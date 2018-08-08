 

‘Firenado’ swirls over UK plastics factory as 18-metre flames obliterate building

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook
Plumes of smoke from the hellish scene could be seen more than 40 kilometres away. Source: Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service/Facebook
Topics
Barnaby Joyce says the scandal sparked by his affair with a former staffer has been used by Malcolm Turnbull for his own political gain.

After news broke in February about Mr Joyce's affair with his former media advisor Vikki Campion, the prime minister announced a ban on cabinet ministers having sex with their staff.

Mr Joyce says he was annoyed by the prime minister's "stupid" move.

"First of all, it's using someone else's personal dilemma for your own political advancement, which is a very poor form of politics," Mr Joyce told Macquarie Radio today.

"Straight away, you're burying your deputy. That's something you do in the change room, you don't do it on the football field.

"It didn't help him and it certainly didn't help me. It didn't help anybody else either. It just didn't look right."

The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with. Source: 1 NEWS

The former Nationals leader has written a book which details the breakdown of his 24-year marriage to wife Natalie, with whom he shares four daughters, and how he sank into depression that left him wanting to die.

In Weatherboard and Iron he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before beginning an affair with Ms Campion, who gave birth to their son Sebastian in April.

According to excerpts published by News Corp, Mr Joyce writes about how "amazing" it was that news of their affair didn't come out during the campaign for last December's New England by-election, a poll that was called after it emerged he was a dual New Zealand citizen.

He was also "infuriated" about how Ms Campion was seen as "the silly little girl with no agency in her own life", while revealing how the couple share a love of reading and bushwalking.

Asked in an interview on the Nine Network about how he is repairing his relationship with his daughters, Mr Joyce said it would take a long time.

"With hindsight you can look back and see the mistakes you made and how you can be a better person," he said.

"I actually note ... how I could be a better person, a better man. A better man for Caroline, Odette, for Bridgette, for Julia, and Nat, for Vikki and Seb."

Mr Joyce said he included details about his affair in the book because of the public interest in it, but also in the hope that people would also read about his wider messages about the "forgotten" people of rural Australia and his policy ideas to help them.

The coalition government is in crisis with a public row between Joyce and the PM stepping up a notch.
Source: 1 NEWS
Trump's trade war: US going ahead with taxes on $24 billion in Chinese imports

Associated Press
The Trump administration announced today that it will go ahead with imposing 25 per cent tariffs on an additional $16 billion ($NZ24 billion) in Chinese imports.

Customs officials will begin collecting the border tax August 23, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.

The list is heavy on industrial products such as steam turbines and iron girders.

Today's announcement was not a surprise. In April, the administration had announced plans to slap tariffs on 1,333 Chinese product lines worth $50 billion ($74 bilion NZD) a year.

After receiving public feedback, it cut 515 products from the list in June and added 284.

On July 6, the US began taxing the 818 goods, worth $34 billion ($50 billion), remaining from the April list.

In the meantime, it sought public comment on the new items.

Today, the administration said it had decided to go ahead with tariffs on 279 of the 284 items added in June; they're worth about $16 billion ($24 billion NZD) a year.

China has been retaliating in kind.

And the conflict is likely to escalate: The administration is preparing tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional $200 billion ($297 billion NZD) in Chinese products.

And President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on virtually everything China sells to the United States.

Chinese imports of goods and services into the United States last year amounted to nearly $524 billion ($778 billion NZD).

The world's two biggest economies are locked in a trade dispute over Washington's charges that China uses predatory tactics in a drive to supplant US technological supremacy.

The alleged tactics include cyber-theft and a requirement that American companies hand over trade secrets in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Source: Associated Press
