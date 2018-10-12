 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

‘Don’t panic’ – Kiwisavers shouldn’t be concerned despite bumpy week for NZX

Jessica Mutch McKay
1 NEWS Political Editor
1 NEWS
Topics
World
Business
Jessica Mutch McKay

The New Zealand Stock Exchange has been reacting to global turbulence after dramatic falls on Wall St. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Business
Jessica Mutch McKay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
The girl is Hannah Papps, who lives in Melbourne with her New Zealand parents.
Kiwi schoolgirl has left leg amputated after surviving September shark attack in Queensland
2
Singer Michael Buble retiring, says son's cancer diagnosis made him no longer 'have the stomach' for public life
3
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown
4
Part 1 of the extended interview with Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Corin Dann.
Education Minister announces $10.5 million funding as part of plan to address teacher shortage
5
Kirsty Bourke of the Hawera Cinema says restaurants and clubs have had dress codes for years and no one complained.
West Auckland church using movie theatre for services
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:47
The small beach town of roughly 1000 people has been completely decimated.

Full extent of Hurricane Michael's devastation becoming apparent
01:05
When the PM was asked if she thought the pricing moves were “fair”, she said “certainly motorists won't look upon it as fair”.

John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern can’t afford to look complacent as petrol prices verge on crisis-level
01:48
Nine News reporter Mike Dalton went along for the ride.

Meditation channel added to Virgin Australia's in-flight system to help anxious travellers
00:48

Porirua residents say Government missed chance to end predatory loan shark industry

Donald Trump defends Saudi arms sales amid fury over missing journalist

Associated Press
Topics
World
Middle East
North America

President Donald Trump has defended continuing huge sales of US weapons to Saudi Arabia despite rising pressure from lawmakers to punish the kingdom over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who lived in the United States and is now feared dead.

As senators pushed for sanctions under a human rights law and also questioned American support for the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, Mr Trump appeared reluctant to rock the boat in a relationship that has been key to his strategy in the Middle East and which he described as "excellent." He said withholding sales would hurt the US economy.

"I don't like stopping massive amounts of money that's been pouring into our country. They are spending 110 billion on military equipment," Mr Trump said, referring to proposed sales announced in May 2017 when he went to Saudi Arabia in the first overseas trip of his presidency. He warned that the Saudis could instead buy from Russia or China.

Mr Trump maintained that the US is being "very tough" as it looks into the case of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi leadership and a contributor to The Washington Post who has been missing since October 2. He had entered a Saudi consulate in the Turkish city of Istanbul to get marriage paperwork as his fiancee waited outside and hasn't been seen since.

Turkish officials say they fear Saudi Arabia killed and dismembered Mr Khashoggi but have offered no evidence beyond video footage of the journalist entering the consulate and the arrival in the country of what they describe as a 15-member Saudi team that allegedly targeted him. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegation as "baseless".

In Istanbul, Turkish media said that Saudi royal guards, intelligence officers, soldiers and an autopsy expert had been part of the team flown in and targeting Mr Khashoggi. Those reported details, along with comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appeared aimed at gradually pressuring Saudi Arabia to reveal what happened while also balancing a need to maintain Saudi investments in Turkey and relations on other issues.

Mr Trump, questioned by reporters at the White House, said, "If it turns out to be as bad as it might be, there are certainly other ways of handling this situation" besides cancelling arms sales. He did not elaborate.

He said earlier on Fox & Friend" that "we have investigators over there and we're working with Turkey" and with Saudi Arabia on the case, but he provided no evidence or elaboration.

Meanwhile, there was a clear and growing disconnect between many in Congress, who want tougher action, and the president.

Even before Mr Khashoggi's disappearance, lawmakers had soured on a Saudi government they view as having a high-handed attitude. Some have been incredulous at its denials of wrongdoing and contention it has no recorded video footage from the consulate showing Mr Khashoggi, who had been living in self-exile in Virginia for the past year.

"There's a sense of entitlement, I hate to use the word, arrogance, that comes with dealing with them," said Senator Bob Corker, Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Part of that may be that they have an incredibly close relationship with the administration."

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy voiced doubt there would be support in Congress to approve another arms sale to Saudi Arabia - although lawmakers haven't blocked sales before. He also called for at least a temporary halt in US military support for the Saudi bombing campaign against Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

If Saudi Arabia is not telling the truth about Mr Khashoggi, he told reporters, "why would we believe them that they are not intentionally hitting civilians inside Yemen?" Murphy was among seven senators who wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday raising concerns over last month's certification that a Saudi-led coalition was taking actions to protect civilians despite what the lawmakers described as a dramatic increase in deaths.

The Trump administration, however, is heavily invested in the long-standing, US relationship with Riyadh. It relies on Saudi support for its Middle East effort to counter Iranian influence and fight extremism. Mr Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has cultivated close ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and was instrumental in last year's $US110 billion arms package.

Turkish officials have released footage of a squad of Saudi men arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi vanished. Source: BBC
Topics
World
Middle East
North America
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
One person has died in the rural area of Selwyn this afternoon.
Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway
The 23-year-old was a key figure in the stunning 26-24 win over the Kangaroos.
Watch: Proud friends, whānau perform passionate haka to honour Dallin Watene-Zelezniak after first win as Kiwis captain
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after fatal collision between car and bus near Queenstown

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Tongan league fans celebrate team’s Auckland arrival, and PNG imports 40 Maserati sports cars for APEC

Barbara Dreaver
1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
Barbara Dreaver

In this week’s edition of Pacific Update, 1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver looks at the warm welcome Mate Ma’a Tonga received in Auckland, and arrival of 40 Maserati sports cars in PNG for the upcoming APEC meeting.

Dreaver also looks at a dramatic new report into climate change, and what it could mean for the region. 

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent brings us the latest from around the region. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Pacific Islands
Barbara Dreaver
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Cromwell was known as the fruit bowl of Central Otago, submitter Irene Margaret Wallace pointed out.
Submissions reopen for controversial Central Otago development plan
One person died after an accident near Devils Staircase.
One person dead after a collision between car and bus near Queenstown
Motocross rider injured after riding off 30-metre bank in North Island
Image released by police of the offender from the Queen Street Pharmacy aggravated robbery.
Wellington pharmacy robbed at knife-point twice in less than a week
Māori police officers in Auckland are running cultural competency training sessions.
Cultural competency training hopes to bring down crime rates

'A scary thing to watch' - Texas shooting range bans men over selfie attempt with gun pointed at head

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

A Texas gun range says it has banned two men for life after one of them was caught on surveillance video pointing a pistol at his friend's head while snapping a selfie. 

It happened on October 5 at Top Gun Range in Houston. 

The surveillance video shows a range safety officer intervening and escorting the men out. 

Kyle Harrison, Top Gun Range Manager said, "It's a scary it's a scary thing to watch." 

While it turns out the gun wasn't loaded, Mr Harrison says it was a clear violation of safety policies and the safety officer who intervened during the incident reacted perfectly and was quick to be sure the weapon was cleared and that the gentleman was disarmed. 

"After they had the incident we took him in the lobby. We recapped with them what rules they broke at our range and then went got their stuff for them and then we banned them for life," Mr Harrison said.

'It's a scary thing to watch," says the Houston gun range manager after surveillance video caught the incident. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

Nine seriously injured in Germany bus crash, Australians onboard

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

Nine people have been seriously injured when a bus with over 30 tourists from Australia, Canada and the US crashed into a truck in Heidelberg, Germany.

Reports suggest 35 people were on the bus and four of them are in critical condition after the vehicle crashed into a truck filled with tyres.

Five rescue helicopters and seven ambulances were called to the scene to treat injured passengers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told 9NEWS they are urgently trying to contact local authorities to confirm whether Australians were among the injured.

Reports suggest 35 people were on the bus and four of them are in critical condition after the vehicle crashed into a truck filled with tyres. Source: Nine
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents