‘Disturbing failure’ — Users of popular security camera sold in NZ report seeing footage from inside others' homes

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A popular brand of home security camera is urging its customers to reconnect their devices, after people started reporting that they were able to see other users' camera feeds.

All Eufy users are being told to unplug and reconnect their cameras, and to log in and out of their accounts. Source: 1 NEWS

Eufy, which is stocked by JB HI-FI, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Bunnings Warehouse, said a "software bug" had occurred during a server upgrade.

"All users" are being told to unplug and reconnect their cameras, and to log in and out of their accounts.

A large number of customers have taken to the company's official forum, claiming they can "see multiple other cameras around the world, including inside people's houses".

One user based in Queensland said they were able to access three separate cameras in America.  

Another described it as "a disturbing failure in security".

"I am concerned who can see my footage as well."

Warning for New Zealanders to check passwords after security cameras hacked

Earlier this year, 1 NEWS investigated the worrying issue of poor encryption on many home security systems, with a North Island printing business unaware it was broadcasting the interior of its office on the internet.

Andrew Macfarlane
