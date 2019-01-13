TODAY |

Body found in Madrid flat after 15 years

The mummified body of a woman believed to have died in her apartment 15 years ago has been discovered in Madrid.

Officials say the woman's niece told police, who then called in firefighters and public officials to break down the apartment door, before the corpse was found in the bathroom on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman named Isabel died about 15 years ago at age 78.

The Europa Press news agency cited neighbours who said they last saw the retired woman alive in September 2004.

They reportedly called police multiple times over the years due to the smell coming out of the apartment, but police never responded.

The woman had lived alone in the apartment since her husband's death, according to media reports. She did not have any children.

An autopsy showed there was no third party responsible for her death and police did not open an investigation.

