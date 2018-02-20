 

‘Angry, sad’ – Young KFC aficionado gutted after UK outlets run out of chicken

BBC

The company apologised to customers, blaming "teething problems" with its new delivery partner, DHL
Food and Drink

Dozens of schools have been closed and flights have been cancelled.

LIVE: Cyclone Gita to split in two as it crosses Southern Alps, with main system hitting Canterbury

‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

Transport networks cope with heavy morning rain as preparations for Cyclone Gita continue

Jacinda Ardern and Paula Bennett

Live stream: Paula Bennett and Jacinda Ardern go head to head in Parliament’s Question Time


Four young people died and a man is in hospital after the crash near Hamilton Airport.

Street racer found guilty of manslaughter of four others in horror Hamilton smash

ANZ and Westpac Banks to get rid of other-bank ATM fee


He’s the fifth contender to put his name forward for National’s top position.

Steven Joyce confident he's different to Key and English - 'I have a reputation for getting things done'

Mr Joyce will contest the National Party leadership and says: "I'm a little bit different and bring my own style".

Jacinda Ardern insists it’s “still early days” as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent approval.

'I'm consistently sceptical of polls' - PM brushes off Labour's best approval rating in 15 years

Jacinda Ardern insists it's "still early days" as Labour jumps nine points to 48 per cent - ahead of National.

Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.


 
