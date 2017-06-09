 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


'You're going to need extra layers' – chilly weekend ahead across the country

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

00:30
2
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Video: Watch Peter Burling's perfect race to book NZ's place in Louis Vuitton challenger final!

00:30
3
The Baby Blacks thumped Ireland 69-3 in Georgia overnight, thanks in part to Aumua's powerful runs.

Video: Runaway NZ U20 hooker Asafo Aumua destroys Ireland with massive bump off, sets up awesome try

00:30
4
After an earlier defeat, Burling and Co. needed their A-game in today's final race. And they delivered.

Watch: Peter Burling masterclass blows Ben Ainslie out of the water to clinch spot in challenger final

00:34
5
The Lions will meet Super Rugby's only unbeaten side in Christchurch on Saturday.

'The excuses are over it's time for a performance' - Crusaders preparing for a cornered Lions side

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.


02:11
The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.

Bill English not ruling out introducing new rules to regulate the internet in light of London terror attack

The position comes as Britain's PM calls on her nation's allies to stop terrorists being able to communicate freely online.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ