'Wintry feeling' - It’s going to be a cold and windy weekend across the country

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.
Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.
An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.
Do young people even know what number eight wire is?
President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ