Wintery start to the day down south and is starting to track across to the central plateau

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Forecast
Maps
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver looks into the abuse of West Papuans by Indonesia.
Kura, the 19-year-old matriarch, and her 17-year-old daughter Amira, were put down at 8.30am, before the zoo opened to the public.
Yesterday Kevin Van Valkenburg ignited furious debate. Today he was back pedalling.
1 NEWS talks to the candidates vying for the Auckland electorate job.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ