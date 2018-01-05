 

A windy and showery Saturday morning expected in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton, fine weather returns on Sunday

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

