 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wet weather moving into much of the west of New Zealand

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
1 NEWS
Topics
Weather Forecast Video
Daniel Corbett
Weather News

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Weather Forecast Video
Daniel Corbett
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs.

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game
2

Most read: Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of Wellington football match
3

'I just want to keep that door open' - Former Silver Ferns skipper Casey Kopua on possible return
4

Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash
5

All Blacks claiming underdog status in Bledisloe 'a load of tripe', says Wallabies great

MORE FROM
Weather Forecast Video
MORE
A Rain Radar image from 6.20am on August 6, 2018.

Rivers high in Gisborne district, with rain warning still in place today
Auckland Airport is experiencing foggy conditions today.

Heavy fog at Auckland Airport causes domestic flight cancellations and delays

Gisborne and Bay of Plenty in for heavy rain today
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Heavy rain, severe winds, thunderstorms could hit central parts of New Zealand today

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

A severe weather watch has been issued by MetService this morning, with gales and heavy rain forecast for central and southern parts of New Zealand.

A front is moving slowly over the South Island up to the North Island today, with the risk that accumulated rainfall in central regions may approach warning amounts by this evening.

In particular, the following areas are expected to receive heavy rain throughout today: northern Westland, Buller, northwest Nelson, Marlborough from the Sounds to the Richmond Range, Mount Taranaki today, and in Fiordland.

MetService is also predicting northerly winds may approach severe gale strength this afternoon and early evening in exposed parts of Taranaki, Wellington and Marlborough.

All of the severe weather warnings above will have passed by 9pm tonight, when the northerly front moves east overnight. 

There is also a risk of thunderstorms behind the front moving across the upper South Island and onto the North Island from this afternoon.

A few lightning strikes have already been recorded out to the west of the South Island this morning.

To get specifics on when the heavy rain watch, and the strong wind watch, begin and end for each region in this list visit MetService.

Rain road
Rural New Zealand road on a wet day (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Live: Jacinda Ardern and Simon Bridges primed for Question Time, with economy set to be a hot topic

Taranaki Black Power president's daughter fined for suppression breach

Woman, 35, charged after elderly man kidnapped from Hastings car park

Investigation underway after at least 10 people exposed to chemical at Christchurch worksite

Two security staff stood down after ugly altercation at Westfield Manukau sees woman thrown to ground, teen throwing punches

Beachgoers, rejoice! New Zealand could be in for a mild, dry summer, according to NIWA

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News

With the spectre of El Niño looming over New Zealand, our mild winter could soon give way to spring cold snaps, a NIWA meteorologist predicts.

But beachgoers can rejoice – it could then be followed by a drier-than-normal summer.

And while El Niño could cause problems for farmers, NIWA's Ben Noll told TVNZ1's Breakfast, we shouldn't see sustained scorching temperatures like those caused last year by the marine heatwave.

New Zealand beach (file picture).
New Zealand beach (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

"I don’t think we'll be quite as hot this upcoming summer, but we may have more southwesterly winds, which could bring cooler conditions from time to time," he said.

"Certainly (there will be) your share of heatwaves and warm temperatures, but maybe not as persistent as last year.

"If you’re in Hawke’s Bay or Gisborne and you like hitting the beach – even Auckland, Northland, perhaps in the north and east – that’ll be the place to be for the upcoming couple of months."

It’s still too early to say with certainty if we will experience El Niño – a weather phenomenon caused by warming sea temperatures thousands of kilometres away in the Equatorial Pacific. But if it does arrive, the areas like Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Canterbury will be at risk of drought.

"If you’re a farmer, it could be an early start to irrigation season in Canterbury," Mr Noll said.

"If you’re in the lambing industry, you may find that these cooling snaps in the spring season could impact you. So those are some of the short-term impacts to think about."

But first, Mr Noll said, we’ll have to deal with the potential of another temperature plunge as winter considers one last hurrah.

"Certainly…it’s been a mild end to the winter," he said.

"But as we go into the end of August, maybe September and October, (look for) cool snaps. Maybe it’s good news, though — the silver lining is maybe (you can) hit the ski field another time or two."

NIWA meteorologist Ben Noll tell Breakfast gave his forecast on TVNZ1’s Breakfast today. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Weather News