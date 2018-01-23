 

Wet weather and chance of thunder forecast for much of the country

Breakfast

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
Source: Breakfast

Weather News

00:29
1
Ben Laughlin and Jake Weatherald pulled off the sensational boundary catch to send Dwayne Bravo on his way.

Pair of flying Strikers outfielders combine for 'greatest catch you'll ever see' in big BBL win over Renegades

00:28
2
Hyeon Chung made the final eight with a 7-6 7-5 7-6 win over the former World No.1.

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Aussie Open in historic straight sets loss to first ever Korean to reach final eight

00:28
3
The Black Caps opener was in serious pain after being struck on the hand in Wellington.

Man down! Colin Munro left in agony after being clocked by stray Pakistan throw

00:30
4
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


00:30
5
The NZ opener was stranded on 49, after questionable bowling from the tourists.

Colin Munro robbed of half century after massive sixes see Black Caps home against Pakistan

00:30
Police are speaking with a woman following this afternoon's incident in Riccarton.

Woman charged with attempted murder over Christchurch stabbing

The 58-year-old is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

02:04
Gold Coast-bound Alethea Boon will go to her third Games, this time in a new sport.

Gymnast turned weightlifter overcomes serious injury to make Commonwealth Games return

After making her debut 20 years ago, Alethea Boon will get another shot, in another sport, on the Gold Coast.

02:00
Employers are being encouraged to help staff quit smoking by letting them attend programmes during work hours.

Kiwi employers encouraged to help staff become smokefree by paying for them to attend stop-smoking courses

The Nelson Marlborough DHB is working with businesses to establish quit groups.

00:52
Jade Burger is the human face of a global affordability survey showing Tauranga is now less affordable than Auckland.

'It's impossible in this market' - Tauranga homes now less affordable than Auckland

However Auckland is still listed in the "severely unaffordable" range.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she plans to make full use of the time people are gathered there.

Jacinda Ardern looking forward to 'fresh start' at Waitangi commemorations

The Prime Minister will be attending Waitangi for a full five days.


 
