 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Wet for some, dry for others – a patchy sort of day.

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
Tagavailoa's Alabama beat Georgia last night 26-23 to claim the College Football national championship.

Hawaiian teen Tua Tagovailoa throws miracle touchdown pass for national title win for Alabama in OT

00:37
2

Watch: 'It suits you to play the victim' – Piers Morgan grills Tonya Harding in feisty interview, nearly prompting walk-out

03:15
3
Andy Ellis was invited into the Dagg's Christchurch home just days before the birth of their son.

'It was a bloody shock!' All Black Israel Dagg and wife Daisy expecting baby girl

00:33
4
The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

00:30
5
German Peter Gojowczyk defeated Sock, from the US, 6-5, 6-3 to advance to the quarter finals.

Top seed Jack Sock dumped out of ASB Classic in straight sets defeat

One person missing after tandem skydivers land in Lake Wakatipu

One person has been recovered from the water and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

00:20
Police confirmed that they found a body while searching for the woman at Haumoana, who was trying to help two kids who were in trouble.

'Our loss is overwhelming' says family of woman who drowned trying to save her children at Hawke's Bay beach

Police have named the woman as Amy Jenny Brown, aged 35, from Taupo.


02:10
The official holiday period ended this morning and drownings claimed the lives of three people.

'Know your limits' - Water Safety NZ pleads with drowning rescuers to think before they act

It comes after the second fatal incident in a week involving parents attempting to help their own children.

01:31
Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums.

Meet Kupe the wild piglet, an unlikely ally helping make NZ predator free by 2050

Kupe the Captain Cooker is using his snout to sniff out rats and possums in Coromandel.

00:33
The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.

Video: 'I'm gonna keep running 'cos I don't want to get fat!' Liam Malone certain he's not finished with sport

The retired para-sprinter says there are other disciplines that have caught his eye for future endeavours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 