Wet morning in store for much of North Island but it should clear later

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi trio almost caused a massive upset against South Korea but it left them out of breathe for a race against the Dutch.

Watch: NZ men's skating team come agonisingly close to gold medal race, have nothing left in the tank for bronze

Jong Kwang-bom could've lost more than his balance if this unsportsmanlike move went wrong.

Watch: North Korean skater takes heavy fall – then appears to grab rival's foot to take him down as well

Kane Williamson leaves the field for rain.

Rain spares Black Caps from further embarrassment after capitulation in T20 tri-series final against Australia

Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Ish Sodhi added to Black Caps ODI squad for upcoming series against England

The Auckland side finished bottom of the New Zealand conference last year.

'Make better decisions' – Blues coach Tana Umaga hoping for local derby success in 2018

Diana Wood posted video of the raging torrent on Tuesday as Cyclone Gita raged across the South Island.

Watch: Terrifying footage shows horse caught up in raging torrent of mud during Cyclone Gita

The incident happened near Motueka on Tuesday where 170mm of rain fell.

Local road flooding in Paraparaumu. Photo taken at intersection of Nathan Ave and Manly St.

Houses evacuated on Kapiti Coast due to severe flooding

Heavy rain and high tide have caused 11 streets around Paraparaumu Beach and Raumati South to be affected.


Whakanuia! Te Karere marks 35 years of broadcasting in Te Reo Maori

Derek Fox read the first official Te Karere news bulletin in 1983, – all four minutes of it!

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.

Watch: Confronting new helicopter footage shows mammoth task ahead to clear Takaka Hill slips

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on his farm in Bainham.

Raw: Watch as raging torrents of water rush over sodden Golden Bay paddocks during Cyclone Gita

Billy Haldane captured this startling footage on a farm in Bainham.


 
