Wet day today and heavy falls expected tomorrow around much of NZ as Cyclone Gita approaches

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.
00:15
1
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England captain dishes harsh reality to team after odd win over NZ - 'We had absolutely no right to be in the final'


00:14
2
Shane Dobbin, Reyon Kay and Peter Michael posted the fourth fastest time in qualifying.

New Zealand men's speed skating team keep Kiwi medal hopes alive after qualifying for Winter Olympics semi-finals

3
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill is bowled by Dawid Malan

Black Caps lose to England, but book spot in tri-series final

00:15
4
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Watch: Another one! Lucky fan nabs $50,000 with one-handed blinder in NZ v England clash

00:15
5
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

The bittersweet moment New Zealand lose last ball thriller to England but book tri-series final spot

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.

01:12
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.

More than 30,000 spectators lined Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

02:22
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.

Details emerge of Florida school gunman's mental health issues

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.


 
