 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


A wet day ahead with heavy rain to hit most of the country today

share

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

Chris Chang

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

02:05
1
The No.8 has been confirmed to return to this weekend's line up, where he'll earn his 98th cap.

Read, Crotty return, Rieko Ioane starts as All Blacks name strong side to face Lions

2

LIVE: Mexico level scores after Chris Wood puts All Whites ahead

00:22
3
The Maroons have kept this year's Origin series alive with an unbelievable effort in the final minutes of the game.

Maroons snatch Origin II from NSW at the death with clinical team try - before ice-cool Thurston slots the game winning kick

00:25
4
The first stop from Jake Trbojevic was special but Josh Dugan's slide-in stop was simply sensational.

As it happened: QLD keep Origin series alive with unbelievable last-minute win in Sydney secured by Thurston's boot

00:36
5
Nathan Harris thought he was about to be attacked, and, as it turned out, he wasn't entirely wrong.

Video: Pranked! All Blacks hooker's eyes pop out of his head as Auckland Zoo lions give him the charge

03:58
Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

Inspiring Ruatoria locals doing the hard yards themselves to turn their struggling town around

Gill Higgins visited Ruatoria where locals are trying to build their own futures.

01:52

'We love it' – new expressway helping Kapiti Coast boom

Schools are packed and businesses are thriving since the new road opened north of Wellington.


01:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

Grab your rain jacket - wet and windy weather starts to hit the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ