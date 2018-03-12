 

A wet and windy start to the week as Cyclone Hola hits eastern parts of Northland

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

The centre crossed over for the milestone moment in the 38-18 win over France.

Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

Our top female players will finally become contracted to New Zealand Rugby.

Joy for Black Ferns as NZ's top female rugby stars to finally become professionals

The first-five was overlooked for today's camp after agreeing a deal with English side Wasps.

Watch: Steve Hansen says Lima Sopoaga's All Blacks career not over, despite ditching NZ for Europe

The Highlanders' skipper is looking in top shape early on this season.

Watch: Ben Smith smashes out monstrous arm workout as All Blacks go hard in first gym session of 2018

It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time.

Raw video: The moment tour helicopter crash lands in New York's East River leaving at least two dead

Six people were reportedly on-board when the crash occurred including the pilot who managed to escape.

Carmen Yanko

Tributes flow for much-loved Nelson mum killed by driver fleeing from police

Carmen Yanko, 53, died when her car was hit by another fleeing police.


Marae looks at the increase in prisoners, as a $1 billion prison plan sits on the table for the government.

Government keeping plans for billion dollar prison close as numbers approach capacity

A Marae panel discuss the possibility of the "unfortunate necessity" costing $300m a year to run.


1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.


 
