Wet and windy around the country, but the sun is coming out for long weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the details of what’s coming up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

00:59
1
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

00:33
2
Khoder Nasser has hit out at claims links between SBW and controversial clerics could affect a deal with BMW.

01:56
3
With top All Blacks players unavailable, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has still somehow managed to wrangle up a pretty handy side.

00:30
4
34-year-old Mirjana Lucic-Baroni couldn’t contain her emotions after a titanic tussle with Karolina Pliskova.

00:34
5
McCullum was getting in the mood at the Gabba today, as he and Dan Vettori try to make history against Sydney.

MetService's Georgina Griffiths says we can expect 'more windows to enjoy the barbeque and the beach in the next two or three weeks'.

Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

Luke Appleby writes that there are just too many things to deal with for the idea to ever move into action.

04:35
To be fair to them, James Rolleston and Dean O'Gorman have a good reason.

The United Future leader has penned an open letter to US President Donald Trump.

01:41
The image of Donald Trump signing an anti-abortion executive order has sparked huge reaction, our US Correspondent reports.

04:25
Is it about time we followed France's lead? Breakfast gets stuck into the issue.

