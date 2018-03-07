 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Wet and muggy weather across the north, not too bad down south

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
Ross Taylor. New Zealand Black Caps v England, ODI series, University Oval in Dunedin, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 March 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Taylor brings up superb century for NZ with Latham scoring half ton to keep Black Caps' run chase alive against England in fourth ODI

01:01
2
Watch how the Easter Sunday fight is about to be promoted to TV audiences in the UK.

Watch: Blockbuster TV trailer for Parker v Joshua mega-fight released

00:29
3
The long-distance runner was on his way to a training camp in Ethiopia when he says he was racially targeted.

'Pure harassment' - four-time gold medallist Sir Mo Farah says he was racially targeted by airport security team

00:15
4
England were on target for over 400 until Sodhi chimed in with figures of 4-58.

Black Caps spinner Ish Sodhi snares four crucial wickets as NZ fightback against England in fourth ODI

00:26
5
Scott Moore has been sentenced to 23 months in prison for this attack on officers.

Watch: Ex-NRL star Tasered six times in shocking stand-off with English police that left officers fearing for their lives


Police at scene of mystery Auckland deaths in Grey Lynn.

Mystery surrounds discovery of two bodies in central Auckland suburb

The property has been cordoned off while a scene examination is underway.

00:16
Flame from a fire burning at a scrap metal plant in Otahuhu

Video: Monster blaze at Auckland scrap metal yard tipped to burn well into tomorrow and forces King's College to send students home early

The blaze broke out at Sims Pacific Metals in the early hours of this morning.

Police car generic.

Gun-wielding robbers make off with cash in brazen Auckland security van robbery

Police say the heavily disguised trio carried out the aggravated robbery just after 11am at the Takanini Southgate shopping complex.

00:13
Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.

Watch: Queensland town turned into island after flash flooding from record rainfall

Parts of Queensland recorded 80mm of rain in just one hour yesterday as wild weather hit.


00:29
The former PM said we're not there yet, but political parties can be the "greatest champions of women's representation".

Helen Clark on Jacinda Ardern's baby, Hillary Clinton and the #MeToo movement

The country's first elected female prime minister spoke about a range of topics at an event celebrating 125 years since women gained the vote in New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 