 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Wet afternoon in store for Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington

Daniel Corbett
1 NEWS Weather Presenter
1 NEWS
Topics
Weather Forecast Video
Daniel Corbett
Weather News

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Weather Forecast Video
Daniel Corbett
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Most read: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: Darts legend Gary Anderson nails rare nine-darter in World Matchplay quarter-final win
3

'How many All Blacks in the Hurricanes' pack?' Expect Crusaders walkover in Christchurch, says 1 NEWS Sport's Stephen Stuart
4

Exclusive: Rowing NZ using 'scare tactics' to try keeping our best young talent here over Ivy League scholarships
5

Watch: AC Milan midfielder left red-faced after cheeky penalty attempt goes badly awry
MORE FROM
Weather Forecast Video
MORE

South Island's Lewis Pass closed following fresh dumping of snow overnight

Heavy rain causes slips, more bad weather on the way

Batten the hatches: Wet and windy weather on the way
1 NEWS

Surf's up! MetService issues warning for rips and unusual currents as powerful waves expected to hit New Zealand coastline tomorrow

Britain feels the strain as it endures its hottest day of 2018

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News

Britain sweltered through the hottest day of the year, as an unusual heatwave wreaked havoc on transport and hospitals in a country more known for rain than sunshine.

Cars at a standstill as they queue for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone, southern England, as some miles of traffic wait to make their way to the cross-Channel services, with warnings of delays up to five hours, Thursday July 26, 2018. Temperatures are expected to hit around 35C (95 Fahrenheit) today as the heatwave continues across the UK. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
Passengers queue for the Eurotunnel in southern England. Source: Associated Press

The mercury peaked at 35 degrees celsius at London's Heathrow Airport, smashing this year's record of 34.5 Celsius set June 21. Todayis likely to be hotter still, with predictions that the all-time record of 38.5 degrees Celsius set in 2003 will be smashed as a weak jet stream traps heat inland.

Passengers on the Eurotunnel, which connects Britain and France, endured five-hour delays with no air conditioning. Hospitals, many of which have wards without air conditioning, heaved under the strain. The Royal College of Nursing said high temperatures were leaving nurses dizzy and exhausted.

Temperatures are set to go even higher, and could break the record of 38.5 degrees Celsius. Source: BBC

"Nurses are now becoming patients themselves due to the heat," said Kim Sunley, a union representative, adding that one nurse ended up in the emergency room because of dehydration after working long hours.

Many parts of the country have seen no rainfall for weeks. The Met Office said rising temperatures will be driven by a tropical plume due to sweep into Britain from Africa and Europe on Friday.

London issued a high pollution alert, and fire officials called for a ban on barbeques in parks. Authorities warned drivers not to throw trash along the roadside amid a surge in grassfires.

The RAC, which offers roadside assistance, reported a 15 percent rise in the number of vehicle breakdowns compared to usual figures. Spokesman Simon Williams said the tarmac's black colour allows it to absorb more heat.

"It is very hazardous from a driver's point of view. Our roads are in a pretty bad state anyway due to years of underinvestment and this is the last thing they need," he said. "The newly laid roads are especially at risk of melting."

Topics
World
UK and Europe
Weather News
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

'You Māori are lucky' - Kiwi teachers concerned how NZ history is taught to kids

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

Hold on to your raincoat and sun glasses as the weekend will be a mix of rain and shine

Motorists in south warned about driving conditions, road to Milford Sound closed after heavy snow

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Southland
Weather News
Travel

State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound is closed after a heavy dump of snow overnight, with motorists being warned about driving conditions in the deep south this morning.

NZTA's avalanche control programme was created in 1983 following deaths on the southern highway.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZTA is hoping to have SH94 reopened mid-morning after contractors have been able to get in and clear the snow.

Warnings remain in place on all the alpine passes. Snow chains are advised.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page. 

Topics
New Zealand
Southland
Weather News
Travel