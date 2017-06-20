 

We're in the calm before the storm as the oncoming bleak forecast makes its way over

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
The mind games continued with the All Blacks assistant coach saying they appreciate Gatland's "feedback".

Watch: 'There's a bit of banter going on' - amused Ian Foster describes the tension between Warren Gatland and All Blacks

All the way back in 1993, Gatland scored this beauty against the side he would one day coach.

Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

Kieran Read is set to lead the All Blacks out against the Lions after recovering from injury.

Good news All Blacks fans! Kieran Read set to reclaim captaincy and starting jersey against the Lions in first Test

Andy Murray vows to donate Wimbledon warm-up proceeds to London tower victims

The former Black Caps captain had the room in stitches by mocking his cricketing freedom.

'Unashamed T20 mercenaries' – Brendon McCullum mocks himself at South African Global League launch

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

