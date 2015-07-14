 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Weekend looking warm and settled, a few odd showers

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:45
1
Henry will be a mentor for the coaches and players for the upcoming NPC season.

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry joins Auckland coaching staff as mentor

2
Oklahoma City Thunder's guard Russell Westbrook dunks in front of Washington Wizards' forward Otto Porter Jr during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Westbrook terrorises Wizards with sensational runaway dunks, leads Thunder to sixth straight win

00:45
3
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'Joshua takes him out inside four or five rounds' - former opponent backs UK champ over Kiwi Joseph Parker

4
Firebirds' Tom Blundell bats during the Wellington's match against the Central Stags Burger King Super Smash cricket match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday the 14 January 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Black Caps axe Glenn Phillips, call-up Wellington's Tom Blundell for T20 decider

00:15
5
Adams was given a technical foul for kicking Washington’s Bradley Beal in the privates.

Ouch! Steven Adams nails rival in the groin with accidental boot, cops technical foul


00:28
Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two young youngsters who were in the water at the time.

Raw: New video shows youngsters yelling in terror off Waiheke Island as pair of orca whales swim past

Two orcas were spotted yesterday at Enclosure Bay, much to the surprise of two youngsters who were in the water at the time.

00:33
The PM has responded to the #KnitForJacinda movement, saying she’d love for people to donate to others and send her a pic.

Watch: Beaming Jacinda Ardern says she's 'incredibly happy' with #KnitForJacinda online drive

The PM was all praise for Kiwis' generosity as the knitting drive grows stronger online to help disadvantaged mums and babies.


00:41
Paul was condemned for filming a dead body in Japan’s “Suicide Forest”.

Logan Paul returns to YouTube after global backlash against 'Suicide Forest' video which got him suspended

"I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."

The surf lifesavers at Piha Beach have been given three new utes to use this summer to assist with their rescue missions.

'Shattered' lifeguards bracing for jam-packed Auckland beaches over long weekend

It's already been a frenetic summer for lifeguards and it's expected to get busier.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 