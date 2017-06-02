 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:10
1
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

00:30
2
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Recap: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Watch an angry Ben Ainslie scream at bungling crew as Team NZ sails into the distance

00:34
3
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

00:21
4
The Black Caps quick bowler says the NZ team will let their bowling and batting do the talking in their ODI clash overnight.

Video: 'I've been practising' - Trent Boult takes the mickey, prepared for sledge battle with Aussies

00:04
5
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


02:19
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A weekend for the fire with cool temperatures and rain on the way

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:34
Ainslie said the pressure from the Kiwis forced him to gybe away from the NZ vessel which ultimately cost them the race.

America's Cup recap: Freakish Team NZ put competition on notice, blowing British rivals out of the water

Even Ben Ainslie admits Team NZ are in a different class.


2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 15/5/2017 Jared Payne Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan / www.photosport.nz

Former Blues star Jared Payne ruled out of Lions Test opener against NZ Barbarians

Payne has been ruled out of tomorrow's match against the NZ Provincial Barbarians match due to a calf strain.

01:12
Police in Manila say the attack in the capital wasn’t terror related.

Manila tourist resort shooting possibly linked to militants in southern Philippines

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out and witnesses reported gunmen barging in.

01:46
The fundraising concert for the Manchester bombing victims sold out within minutes.

Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert sells out within 20 minutes

Over 10,000 people falsely claimed to be at the original concert to get their hands on free tickets.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ