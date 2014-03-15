 

Weather looking good across the country for the long weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

00:29
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

'It was borderline dangerous' - Phoenix skipper calls out A-League officials

00:59
The 23-year-old fullback was called into his coach’s office after training one day – the rest became history.

Tuivasa-Sheck admits encouragement from Warriors teammates helped him accept captaincy

All Whites defender Sam Brotherton

All Whites defender joins EPL strugglers Sunderland

01:23
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite a lump of rain' – wet weather in store for some


01:26
TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Front brings good dose of rain to parched areas of the North Island

00:31
Rumours are swirling that Jackson, a Maori Party member, could take a high place on the Labour list at this year's election.

'Willie Jackson would have plenty to offer Labour' - Andrew Little admits speaking with broadcaster

00:40
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

Top
