Weather improving over the next few days in North Island, but south set for snow

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Daniel Corbett

Isreal Folau of Australia after the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia at Twickenham Stadium, Twickenham - 08/10/2016 Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

'We respect each other' - David Pocock, Israel Folau work through differences at Wallabies camp after anti-gay social media posts

00:38
2
Franklin was drafted into the side as injury cover this morning.

Watch: All Blacks newbie Tom Franklin hits the gym with new teammates

00:28
3
The duo are both in doubt for the first Test at Eden Park this Saturday.

Watch: Injured All Blacks Cane, Whitelock hit the gym in fitness race for France opener

00:30
4
Tomkins and brother Joel have both been punished by Wigan Warriors for the incident.

Watch: Former NZ Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins and brother filmed abusing bar staff in Wigan

00:15
5
The start of the race was pushed back half an hour after this pre-start incident.

Watch: IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix delayed after pace car crashes

'It was dark, it was so scary' - woman airlifted from rooftop after Tolaga Bay flash flood

A family was airlifted from their roof top after torrential rain slammed north of Gisborne overnight.

Long-time sex worker advocate honoured by damehood

Dame Catherine Healy, who helped decriminalise prostitution, said she burst into tears when she opened the envelope announcing today's Queens Birthday honour.

They have been around for 40 years and certainly haven't lost their charm.

Queen's Birthday Honours 2018 - the full list

See all of those recognised in this year's awards.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.


 
