We’re not done with the cold yet, but things are calming down

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hurricanes Ardie Savea (C is tackled by Reds Izack Rodda (L) and Kane Douglas (R during the Hurricanes vs Reds Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday the 18th of May 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.co.nz

Hurricanes coach says Kiwi fans over-estimated strength of NZ Super Rugby conference

00:15
2
James had 46 points in his side's 109-99 win over the Boston Celtics.

Watch: Fired-up LeBron James sees Cleveland home to level Eastern Conference finals


00:13
3
Mike Roach might want to reflect on his choice of words after this incident with Tatiana Suarez.

Watch: Photographer under fire for making sleazy comment towards female UFC fighter during shoot

4
Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo v Salah as Liverpool and Real Madrid prepare for Champions League final

00:15
5
The Storm enforcer was placed on report after his late tackle on Thurston with Melbourne going onto win 7-6 over the Cowboys.

Former Kiwis prop Sam Kasiano leaves Johnathan Thurston in a world of pain after late hit as Storm edge Cowboys

Police searching for 'Good Samaritan' who drove elderly woman home after being injured by unknown man in Oamaru Countdown carpark

The woman in her 70's was knocked to the ground at 2.45pm yesterday.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Coat of Arms is created for the new Duchess of Sussex: Meghan Markle

An official royal family Coat of Arms has been created for the 36-year-old former actress.


03:39
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.


00:28

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.



 
