 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


We have pretty good looking weekend ahead of us

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:30
1
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

00:27
2
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Toulon reportedly chasing Malakai Fekitoa's signature after being shunned by All Blacks


00:29
3
Colm Moran, 10, will be at the All Blacks game against Manu Samoa after sending through his version of the haka.

Watch: Irish kid set to rub shoulders with All Blacks heroes after performing brilliant Kapa o Pango haka

00:28
4
The pioneering Nascar driver may have lost a few fans after this incident.

'I don't appreciate the booing' – Nascar driver Danica Patrick confronts fans after snubbing autograph request

5
2017 British & Irish Lions Tour To New Zealand British & Irish Lions Squad Training, Vale Of Glamorgan, Cardiff, Wales 16/5/2017 Ben Te'o Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland/www.photosport.nz

Auckland-born Lion Ben Te'o says All Blacks clash holds no significance

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents in this world' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ