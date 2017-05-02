 

We have a clear looking afternoon, with rain hitting the West Coast tonight

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

1
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:29
2
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:25
3
It all started with a push and shove between two players and ended in a fight with about 50 players, parents and spectators in Logan City.

Watch: Mass brawl breaks out between players and spectators moments after Brisbane league match

00:29
4
The German midfielder pulled out a sensational trick shot just before the break in his side's EPL match.

Watch: 'That is very special' - Liverpool's Emre Can bewilders Watford, scoring ridiculous bicycle kick goal

00:58
5
Dave Rennie says Ngatai has played enough minutes at club level to be considered for selection this weekend.

'He's in good nick, he's ready to go' – Chiefs coach hints at Super Rugby return for Charlie Ngatai

00:55
The pilot of a helicopter which crashed in Porirua Harbour today says he thought he was going to die.

Video: 'This is it' - helicopter pilot recounts surviving crash landing and escaping submerged chopper in Porirua Harbour

Rick Lucas lived to tell the tale.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.



 
