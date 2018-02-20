 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Watch: Latest computer simulations show considerable impact from Gita

share

Source:

Breakfast

1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett has the latest information as heavy rain, wind and waves set in this morning.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
Zoi Synnott Sadowski wowed the crowd and the judges in Pyeongchang today.

Flying Kiwi teen becomes first woman to land switchback 900 in competition at Winter Olympics

00:15
2
The bluesy rendition by the Black Eyed Peas star left many people on social media scratching their heads.

Fergie slammed over 'worst rendition ever' of US national anthem at NBA All Stars game

3

Former club rugby player slammed with four-year ban by NZR for doping

00:15
4
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

5

'All three sides are against potent batting' - Mike Hesson defends Black Caps' struggling T20 death bowlers

01:40
1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett has the latest information as heavy rain, wind and waves set in this morning.

LIVE: Cyclone Gita bearing down on New Zealand with heavy rain, wild winds and travel disruption expected

The lower North Island and the top of the South Island are forecast to be the most affected areas.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.

00:31
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.

West Coast residents battening down as Cyclone Gita eyes New Zealand with 200mm of rain, huge waves and 140km/h winds

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 