A touch of frost expected down South over the next couple of mornings

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ Weather Presenter Dan Corbett with the latest weather update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

00:29
1
The Kiwi centre dominated the Milwaukee Bucks’ defence early, scoring 12 points with emphatic dunks and classy hook shots.

Watch: 'He scores again!' Steven Adams sets Thunder offence alight with blazing start in first quarter

00:42
2
The ASB Classic top seed says she was rusty during her 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier but the weather is what truly surprised her.

'It was so windy out there' – Serena Williams gets first taste of unpredictable Kiwi weather during ASB Classic debut

00:29
3
The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.

Video: Ma'a Nonu links up with Bryan Habana to score silky team try against Dan Carter's Racing 92

00:30
4
The Australian opener reached the rare milestone off just 78 deliveries – and in true Warner fashion, he let everyone in Sydney know about it.

David Warner's blazing ton gives Australia upper hand on Day One of third Pakistan Test

5
Marina Erakovic (NZL) during the ASB Classic WTA Womens Tournament Day 2. ASB Tennis Centre, Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 3 January 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz

Marina Erakovic crashes out of ASB Classic with first round, straight sets loss

01:25
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

Neil Kay filmed the passenger's homophobic and mysogynistic rants.

00:48
Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

Video: Meet Auckland Zoo's latest resident - a super cute baby giraffe

Kiraka takes care of her female calf, who was born on New Year's Eve.

00:27
Lucky tourists spotted a sperm whale, fur seals, dolphins and several marine birds during the first post-quake whale watching trip.

Pictures: Whale of a day! Tourists on Kaikoura's top tourist attraction treated to sight of whale close to boat

The Whale Watch operation was temporarily forced out of business after the 7.8 earthquake, but is now back in operation.

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.


 
