 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Weather Forecast Video


Time to layer up as the polar blast makes its way up north

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:42
1
A distraught Vatuvei thanked fans for their support throughout his Warriors career.

'I'll be back!' – tearful Manu Vatuvei struggles to keep composure during emotional farewell to Warriors fans


00:41
2
The veteran winger will play his final game against the Panthers after being released early by the club to pursue a deal in the Super League.

Watch: 'Cherish every moment' - emotional Manu Vatuvei lost for words at thought of final game with Warriors


00:52
3
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

00:34
4
The capital turned on some good weather as the America's Cup came to town.

Video: Victorious Team NZ parade America's Cup through Wellington as large crowd watches on

00:37
5
The Hurricanes assistant coach said it looked like someone had changed the French referee's mind.

Referee who officiated drawn NZ v Lions Test awarded no All Blacks Tests for Rugby Championship

01:23
Mickey says an off duty nurse was among those who jumped into action in Mount Eden.

Video: One dead, two children seriously hurt after crash involving double decker bus and car in Auckland

A witness described the heroic actions of an off duty nurse and paramedic at the scene.


00:10
State Highway 1 is closed at Ngauranga, throwing travel plans for thousands into chaos.

Raw video: Rocks and debris come thundering down Wellington hill, blocking major route into city until evening

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

00:52
Kyle Sinckler spoke to media about his side's scrum tactics before taking on the Highlanders tomorrow.

Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

02:21
The fund is an interest free loan for councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.

Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga the big winners as Government announces $1 billion housing fund

The fund is an interest free loan to councils to call on for major housing infrastructure.


02:54
The Labour leader says polls are interesting but "that’s not what motivates me".

Andrew Little deflects worst approval rating by Labour leader since 2009: Polls are not 'what motivate me'

Labour leader suggests his 5 per cent preferred PM rating doesn't reflect a public desire for change.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ