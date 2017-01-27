 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Time to hit the beach - beautiful weather epxected for the long weekend

share

Source:

1 NEWS

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
2
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:40
3
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Video: Breakers star responds after horror eye-pop out of socket - 'Thanks for all the love and prayers tonight. I'm home and seeing fine'


00:54
4
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:27
5
In his comeback PGA tournament the former World No.1 wasn’t happy with this drive.

Raw: Despondent Tiger Woods biffs his club after butchering drive, tumbles down field in comeback

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

02:11
Tourism bosses are worried that piling local travellers on top of peak season internationals would cause a problem,

'The long close down at Christmas is an outdated concept' – support grows for shifting summer holidays

Close to 1200 people have signed Peter Dunne's petition.

01:02
The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

'Don't muck around if you find something' - breast cancer fighter Nikki Kaye's essential advice to anyone concerned about their health

The National MP opens up to Breakfast about what she has been through.

00:51
They haven’t played each other since 1998, and Williams says she’s inspired by Lucic-Baroni’s hard road back to the court.

Watch: Gracious Serena Williams heaps praise on Lucic-Baroni's inspirational comeback from abusive childhood

Williams says she's followed Lucic-Baroni's hard road back to the court.

01:43
The owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on SH1 to retrieve their vehicles, trapped since the 7.8 magnitude quake.

Campervans rescued after two months idle on Kaikoura coast

Their owners today navigated across a sizeable slip on State Highway 1 to retrieve their vehicles.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ