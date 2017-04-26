 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Take the kids out for picnic while you can the rain is making over for the weekend

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:29
1
The Chilean star held his face in agony despite the ball not going anywhere near.

Watch: What are you doing? Alexis Sanchez goes down like he's been shot in the head – but replay leaves him humiliated


00:28
2
Cricket has new a new shot – a half sweep, half slog, much to the delight of the commentary team.

Video: Commentators lose it as Steve Smith invents new cricket shot called the 'swog' in IPL

00:54
3
Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be after a career switch if this is anything to go by.

Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

00:29
4
Even Shardul Thakur of the Supergiants couldn’t find an excuse for this shocker.

Watch: Worst IPL ball - EVER? Bowler stares blankly at hands after effort 5-year-old would be embarrassed by

00:15
5
No crew members fell out of the boat, but it still served as a terrifying wake up call.

Watch: Team NZ brace for impact as boat powers into chaotic nosedive on Bermuda waters

Police working to identify body found in bush near Thames

The body was found by a hunter at Te Puru Forks on Tuesday, and cause of death is still unknown.

Missing 13-year-old schoolgirl last seen a month ago returns home 'safe and well'

Tamia Apaapa had been missing since 27 March.


01:00
As we count down to next month’s premiere on TVNZ 2, more contestants have been revealed.

Details of eight more Survivor New Zealand contestants revealed

A crazy adventure tour guide and a former pageant queen are among the latest four contestants.

01:46
The Australian government last week announced a raft of changes to make getting citizenship even harder.

'I'm sure we'd get it sorted pretty smartly' - Andrew Little's pledge to Kiwis wanting Aussie citizenship

The Labour leader says "citizenship is even further out of reach for Kiwis" in Australia.

03:46
Millions of children in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.

'I'm asking New Zealanders to really step up' - Child Fund boss makes appeal for Kiwis to help fight East Africa famine

Millions of people in East Africa are facing starvation. Breakfast hears how you can help.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ