 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Take care in the North Island as heavy rain and strong winds settle in

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

00:36
2
The number eight is filling in at the back of the scrum for the regular captain against France.

'You've gotta make it your own' - Luke Whitelock on struggle of keeping Kieran Read out of All Blacks side

00:54
3
Erceg called time on her career again ahead of NZ's clash with Japan.

'I couldn't stand to wear that fern on my chest any more' - former Football Ferns captain blames coach Andreas Heraf for second retirement

00:51
4
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

00:29
The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern told travel schedule is 'tempting fate', will remain in Auckland as due date nears

The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.


00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

01:27
Dann says “so much is at stake” as the US and North Korean leader are set to meet in Singapore on Tuesday.

'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

President Trump and Kim Jong Un will meet in a historic moment in Singapore tomorrow.


The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 