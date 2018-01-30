 

Sweltering temperatures today followed by storms later in the week

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


Gerard Beale, Vodafone Warriors rugby league media day, portrait session, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 10 January 2018. Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'It's going to be a challenge' - New recruit Gerard Beale on Warriors' potential for 2018

Chris Boyd tried so hard to use a catch phrase to evade the question, but it went south so, so quickly.

'The club's ambitions match my own' - Coach Chris Boyd leaving Hurricanes at end of 2018 season to join UK club Northampton

Santner said it's something he's been practicing for months but he won't pull it out all the time.

Mitchell Santner takes top spot from Ish Sodhi in latest T20 bowling world rankings

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.

Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.

Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars was a big winner at this years awards.


Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.



 
