Sunshine and odd showers across parts of the North Island, clear skies down south

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
The Black Caps opener had the Basin Reserve on their feet in his innings of 100.

LIVE: Henry strikes early as Pakistan begin chase of NZ's 271 after Martin Guptill century

John Parker, Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury celebrate after the WBO title fight win over Hughie Fury.

'You won't find better sparring than me' - Tyson Fury offers to help Joseph Parker prepare for the title fight of his life

George said the Kiwi centre's offensive rebounding abilities is unmatched.

Watch: 'We can take any shot' - Steven Adams' superstar teammate heaps praise on Kiwi's impact for team

Black Caps spinner full of confidence as he prepares to play his first Test since 2014.

'I want to have a role in the other formats' - Ish Sodhi itching to prove he's more than a T20 specialist

Rhys Thornbury.

Kiwi skeleton racer Rhys Thornbury set to fly at Winter Olympics after getting call-up

The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford announce pregnancy to nation as well wishes flood in

Ms Ardern says the baby is due in June of this year and Winston Peters will be in charge for six weeks after the birth.

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


It comes in the wake of the Kaikoura earthquake and the Port Hills fire.

New agency could control national emergencies after Civil Defence criticised

A new report recommends change following mistakes made during the Kaikoura earthquake and Port Hills fire.


They're against council bylaws but the slabs proved useful in Lower Hutt today.

Car crashes into concrete blocks outside home just weeks after the barricade put in place

While the DIY safety measure is against Hutt City Council bylaws, it proved helpful in shielding the Ansell's house.

The blaze took hold behind the Central Otago resort town at the start of this month.

Exclusive: Cause of massive Wanaka scrub fire that consumed 200 hectares of hill country finally revealed

It comes after a two week long investigation by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.


 
