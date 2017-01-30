 

The sun is out, time to hit the beach!

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Martin Guptill is bowled

Live updates: Broom's 50 leading Black Caps' recovery mission as Australian quicks come back into the fold

00:29
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

00:38
The Blues coach is looking forward to being a 'pioneer' when his side play the Reds in Apia in June.

'It's something special for us' – Tana Umaga thrilled to take Super Rugby to Samoa

00:13
Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

Rafael Nadal

'I believe I am going to win titles' - Rafael Nadal shoots down retirement talk

The Spaniard believes he can win a 15th Grand Slam title having been denied by Roger Federer in Melbourne.

00:27
A second albatross chick was filmed on web cam hatching at Taiaroa Head near Dunedin on the weekend.

New chick in town- Albatross chick could become NZ's most famous bird

The new chick born on Saturday at 5pm is destined for stardom, the second to carry out life on webcam.

00:22
The magazine cover provokes outrage amid Donald Trump’s row with Mexico’s president over the border wall.

Outrage as Melania Trump graces the cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

There's been backlash over the coverphoto of the first lady twirling diamonds like spaghetti.

00:30
The mother was reunited with her young son after he was detained for hours following Trump’s travel ban to seven Muslim-majority countries.

Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

Trump has temporarily banned travel to the US from countries including Iran and Syria.

02:39
The South Auckland intersection resembled a war zone after the crash in Manukau.

Woman injured in horrific South Auckland crash in 'fair condition' - hospital

Police sought help from the public yesterday to identify the women injured in the Auckland crash.


 
