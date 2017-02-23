 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Summer kicks it up a notch with a lot of decent weather inbound

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest forecast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

1
1 NEWS

'We are appalled' - NZ Rugby shocked over player's attempted rape

00:30
2
Jovetic not only managed to control a lobbed pass with his head and foot, but drew in all the defenders to free up his open teammate Joaquin Correa.

Watch: Juggling Jovetic bamboozles Leicester City, frees up Sevilla teammate for Champs League winner

04:25
3
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

00:24
4
Fekitoa plays his 50th match for the Highlanders tomorrow night and comes off contract at the end of the season.

Watch: Give Malakai Fekitoa another 20 years with Highlanders, says All Black Ben Smith

00:55
5
The Olympic bronze medallist was on fire at the make-shift pole-vaulting pit in Auckland’s Britomart for the Vertical Pursuit.

Watch: Ecstatic Eliza McCartney brings Olympic form to Auckland CBD with soaring pole-vaulting skills


04:25
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one’s winners.

Late Hits: Sav & Steve's Super Rugby picks, round 1

Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart gaze into their crystal ball to find week one's winners.

00:43
The filmmaker talks to Breakfast having been announced as New Zealander of the Year last night.

'We have to own how good we are at things' - New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi

The filmmaker won't be shy about championing his success, or his homeland.

01:17
The Kiwi athlete qualified for the world championships last night and notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

Watch: 'I don't want to jinx it but it's really exciting!' Soaring Eliza McCartney amped for season with shorter pole vault run-up

The Kiwi athlete notched a new personal best of 4.70m with her new 12-step approach.

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ