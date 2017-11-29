 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


The stormy weather is going to fire up in the central plateau this afternoon

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:52
1
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

01:03
2
The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.

Watch: Stony-faced cricketer Ben Stokes swarmed by media at Christchurch Airport, ahead of possible game for Canterbury

00:20
3
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Busload of jubilant schoolkids excited to welcome home their Tongan league heroes

03:49
4
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:30
5
The United striker stopped Watford's hopes of a comeback with the final goal late in the 4-2 thriller.

Jesse Lingard weaves Watford defence in sensational 60m solo run before firing home game-clinching stunner

01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

The stormy weather is going to fire up in the central plateau this afternoon

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:36
The host of TVNZ 1's Breakfast show has been an enthusiastic learner of the language.

Jack Tame honoured for championing Te Reo Maori on TVNZ 1 Breakfast

Jack has proudly been learning te reo for a year.


00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

03:24
Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

Watch: Breakfast Club say nothing wrong with Golriz Ghahraman defending war criminals, but party could have been more upfront

Kieran McAnulty and Chris Bishop agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 