'Still a bit of coughing and spluttering to come in our summer weather'

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weatherman Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

Sonny Bill Williams prepares to take to the field for the Sevens.

BMW stands by contract with Sonny Bill Williams, despite complaints over links to controversial Muslim clerics

Adams nailed a block and dunk in transition to give OKC a short-live lead before setting an unmovable screen for Westbrook to score the game winner off.

Watch: Unstoppable Steven Adams conjures two game-winning plays in final minute of tense clash with Jazz

Adam Wilson was filming his competitors battling the rugged terrain. Then the locals busted in on the action.

Watch: 'Full stampede!' Kiwi Red Bull racer dodges 100 sprinting deer

The Belgian tennis legend reached world no. 1 in both singles and doubles in her 15 year career.

Kim Clijsters, Andy Roddick joining International Tennis Hall of Fame


Stan Wawrinka coasts to Aussie Open semis with straight sets win over Tsonga

Watch: A beaming Venus Williams pirouettes across court in triumph after charging in to first Aussie Open semis in 14 years

The 36-year-old is the oldest woman to advance this far at the Aussie Open during the Open era.

Congestion on the roads and increasing car numbers has led to a shortage of skilled repairers.

NZ's huge panelbeater shortage leaving existing guys struggling to cope

One Auckland panelbeater says they have more work than they can handle.


Winston wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Watch: 'It's been a long time since I've been ravaged by a toothless sheep' - Winston Peters serves an ace at Gareth Morgan

Peters wasn't going to let Gareth Morgan get away with his 'Cheshire cat' jibe at Ratana.

Police are investigating the incident, which took place in Swanson on Sunday.

'Highly dangerous' tagging by 'idiots' on Auckland train: Police investigating with potential for $10k fine

The youths were caught on camera and their work was washed away less than a day later.

An estimated 40 per cent of Kiwis are on the look out for a new job right now.

'You probably see what's wrong, not right in your current situation': 40% of Kiwis hunting new jobs in New Year

Are you on the lookout for a fresh start? If you are, you're not alone.


 
