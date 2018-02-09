 

Sticky wet weather in the north this morning, moving south across the weekend

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

Daniel Corbett

Tim Nanai-Williams. Chiefs v Waratahs. Day 1. Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. Saturday 11 February 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Brisbane Global Tens - Highlanders cruelly denied try at the death as Chiefs get the win

00:18
2
Constant Beckerling wasn't afraid to tell it how it was when his Wits team defeated Tuks in the Varsity Cup.

Watch: Passionate South African Varsity rugby skipper delivers unique and hilarious post-match interview


3
New Zealand's Zane Robertson and brother Jake in the Men's 5000 metre final at Hampden Park at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014. Sunday 27 July 2014. Scotland. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.Photosport.co.nz

Twin brothers Jake and Zane Robertson late inclusions in NZ team for Commonwealth Games

4
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

5
COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO - DECEMBER 06: Beau-James Wells of New Zealand competes in a qualifying round of the FIS Freeski World Cup 2018 Men's Halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix on December 6, 2017 in Copper Mountain, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Freeskier Beau-James Wells named NZ flag bearer at Winter Olympics

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.



 
