Spots of rain in parts of the South island, with a calm night in the North

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Walsh threw 21.92m to edge his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm.

Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh claims gold at Switzerland Diamond League after huge throw

North Wales Crusaders have called for a review after a last minute drop goal was awarded to give Hunslet a 19-18 win in Wales.

Watch: Rugby league officials get it horribly wrong, award missed drop goal


Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

The football-predicting kea in Paris correctly picked Russia to upset Spain.

We've reached a new beak! Kea that lives in Paris predicting World Cup matches

The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.


The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

It's the first sighting of a southern right whale in the capital for eight years.


Saman Kunan.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.

Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

