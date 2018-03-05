 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


Spells of heavy rain for the North with dry weather and cooler temperatures expected for the South

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

00:15
1
The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.

Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

00:27
2
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

Raw: Startling CCTV captures David Warner’s ugly dressing room showdown with de Kock

00:20
3
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US high school kid nails insane full-court buzzer-beater to win New York school champs


00:30
4
It’s fair to say supporters of the Go Head Eagles weren’t happy about losing 4-0.

Watch: Deranged Dutch fans storm onto field, attack opposing players for dominating their football team

00:15
5
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

Kobe Bryant, winner of the award for best animated short for Dear Basketball.

LIVE: NBA legend Kobe Bryant picks up Oscar, but who will take out top awards?

Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney have taken out the Best Supporting Actor Oscars.

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 