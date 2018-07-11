 

A spell of rain set to hit southern areas of the South Island this afternoon

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Paediatrician Dr. Alison Tothy says post-traumatic stress disorder is one of “any number of psychiatric concerns” the boys could encounter.

World Cup final attendance not possible for rescued Thai boys in fragile health - doctors


Barry believes his team have the game plan to take down the Englishman come July 29 in London.

Joseph Parker’s 'game plan' will counter Dillian Whyte’s 'aggressive style'


Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Belgium's 'golden generation' looks to future after World Cup semifinal exit against France

Venus and partner Raven Klaasen overcame Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in five sets.

Watch: Kiwi tennis star Michael Venus marches into Wimbledon doubles semi-final

Parker is training in Las Vegas, sparring with US fighter Eric Molina.

'We are going to be in the best shape' - Joseph Parker spars with Anthony Joshua's former opponent

Police and firefighters were called to Henley Lake around 8pm last night after the camper travelled around 20 metres beyond the shore line.

Video: Bizarre half-submerged campervan in Masterton lake draws screams of glee from kids

Five people were evacuated after the camper entered the lake last night.


The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys drugged with anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.

'Extremely traumatic' rescue leaves Thai boys at risk for PTSD, top emergency doctor warns

It's "any number of psychiatric concerns" the boys could encounter.


1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the l1 NEWS’ Correspondent Kimberlee Downs has the latest from Chiang Rai, Thailand.

Thai cave rescue: A tribute to the human spirit

1 News Correspondent Kimberlee Downs in Chiang Rai says the rescue shows humankind at its best.