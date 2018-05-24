 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Weather Forecast Video


South-west areas of South Island in for more snow this evening

share

Daniel Corbett 

1 NEWS Weather Presenter

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Daniel Corbett

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

weather

01:06
1
Kevin Braswell says there is no risk in bringing Corey Webster back into the fold at the Breakers.

Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

2
Wallabies James Slipper

Wallabies prop James Slipper suspended for two months after positive cocaine test

3

Blues hooker James Parsons says banned Owen Franks never apologised to him over incident

4
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 27: David Warner and Candice Falzon walk out at St Vincent's Hospital on November 27, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Cricket player Phil Hughes has died at the age of 25 due to severe head injuries sustained by a bouncer delivery. Hughes was struck by a bouncer delivery during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia at the SCG on Tuesday. He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a critical condition. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images)

‘I paid the ultimate price’ - Candice Warner reveals she suffered miscarriage after husband David’s ball tampering incident and blames stress from scandal and abuse copped

03:13
5
Black Fern Charmaine Smith says the country’s leading female players had to be realistic when it comes to full professional rugby.

Black Ferns contracts 'a step in right direction' for fully pro female rugby

This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


Auckland police officer should not have tasered man in the back, IPCA finds

The man who was tasered suffered facial injuries and was knocked unconscious when he fell to the ground after tasering.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 